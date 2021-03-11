BYTL: F/1.0 Superfine Night Vision System with Dashcam

BYTL Night Vision System with Dash Cam – Unboxing

BYTL is equipped with a superfine night vision system and dashcam functions. The night vision system increases a vehicle’s perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicle’s headlights to avoid accidents. The dashcam functions provide evidence in an event of a car accident, reckless and irresponsible drivers, vandals, fraud, etc. It will provide you a new driving experience day and night and keep you safe on the road.

Here are BYTL Host and BYTL Rear Camera below:

Main features:

Superfine Night Vision – Dual 1080P high-resolution full-color image at night with top 1.0 aperture Night Vision camera.

2CH real-time monitoring and recording – Front and rear view in split-screen real-time monitoring and recording

Super Wide Angle at night – 72º field of vision to display a broader and further view than a car – 72º field of vision to display a broader and further view than a car headlight

Incredible Night Vision Distance – Up to 300M/984Ft to perceive the road in advance to avoid accidents

Shock Detection – Collision detection and locked collision footage automatically to prevent being overwritten.

24 Hours Parking Monitoring – With low voltage protection to avoid draining the car battery

8-inch IPS screen displays crisp. – Clear and real road situation with no lag

Portability – Easy to use and install with 360 º swivel stand and washable mat, applicable for 99% of car models.

Easy Installation and Multi-Power Connections

The installation is super easy to fit various vehicles and can be installed in minutes. Simply attach to dashboard and windscreen, connect to the power of the vehicles, then your car is protected by an ever-vigilant 24/7 guard.

In the current automotive industry, only a luxury car has a built-in night vision system, and it is a black and white image, not high resolution. However, BYTL not only provides a front and rear camera both in 1080P high-resolution full-color image but also supports the recording function.

The visibility is seriously affected in bad situations like darkness, rains or foggy weather. which leads to a series of driver safety problems. Use BYTL Night Vision System with Dash Cam displays superfine 1080P full-color images for real-time monitoring and recording. It can help drivers to clearly distinguish road conditions to improves driving safety. Live on Kickstarter NOW!!!

What night vision do you use and what do you use it for? Why not join the conversation and leave a comment below?

If you liked this product, please click the link and check it out on Kickstarter!