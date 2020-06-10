How to book a COVID-19 test appointment?

The Ministry of Health has launched a drive-through COVID-19 mass testing campaign through which you can book an appointment to take the COVID-19 test in Saudi Arabia. Here is the detailed procedure.
First of all, open this link to the Sehhaty website and click on the “Next” button. https://sehhaty-mass.global.ssl.fastly.net/
On the next screen, you need to enter the Date of Birth and any of the following 4 details. People who are currently in Saudi Arabia on a family visit visa or a tourist visa can book a COVID-19 test appointment with their border number.
- Saudi National ID.
- GCC ID.
- Iqama Number.
- Border Number.
On the next screen, the system will show you a set of instructions to follow when you come for the COVID-19 test, require you to enter your phone number and answer some questions. Here are the guidelines;
- People with high fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing should contact 937 instead of waiting for the test.
- Only one passenger is allowed in the car in addition to the driver.
- The driver will not be tested unless he/she is booked for an appointment as well.
- The passenger must be sitting in the seat right behind the driver for testing
- Bring your National ID or Iqama for verification
- An electronic appointment slip must be presented at the site for entry.
On the next screen, you need to select the test center to book for a COVID-19 appointment.
You can select the date and time according to your ease. As you can see that I have booked June 22, at 8:30 pm.
On the next step, the system will ask if you are coming alone or with someone else. After that click on the “Yes, I'm sure” button to book a COVID-19 test appointment in Saudi Arabia.
In case you book the appointment during curfew hours, you need to take the permit from the Tawakkalna app.