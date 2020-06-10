How to book a COVID-19 test appointment?

The Ministry of Health has launched a drive-through COVID-19 mass testing campaign through which you can book an appointment to take the COVID-19 test in Saudi Arabia. Here is the detailed procedure.

First of all, open this link to the Sehhaty website and click on the “Next” button. https://sehhaty-mass.global.ssl.fastly.net/

On the next screen, you need to enter the Date of Birth and any of the following 4 details. People who are currently in Saudi Arabia on a family visit visa or a tourist visa can book a COVID-19 test appointment with their border number.

Saudi National ID.

GCC ID.

Iqama Number.

Border Number.

On the next screen, the system will show you a set of instructions to follow when you come for the COVID-19 test, require you to enter your phone number and answer some questions. Here are the guidelines;

People with high fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing should contact 937 instead of waiting for the test. Only one passenger is allowed in the car in addition to the driver. The driver will not be tested unless he/she is booked for an appointment as well. The passenger must be sitting in the seat right behind the driver for testing Bring your National ID or Iqama for verification An electronic appointment slip must be presented at the site for entry.

On the next screen, you need to select the test center to book for a COVID-19 appointment.

You can select the date and time according to your ease. As you can see that I have booked June 22, at 8:30 pm.

On the next step, the system will ask if you are coming alone or with someone else. After that click on the “Yes, I'm sure” button to book a COVID-19 test appointment in Saudi Arabia.

In case you book the appointment during curfew hours, you need to take the permit from the Tawakkalna app.