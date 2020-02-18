Top 5 best places to eat Mandi in Jeddah

Mandi is one of the most deliciously hyped traditional dishes of Saudi Arabia. The dish is based on rice and meat (preferably lamb). However, the taste is what matters. There are some good restaurants out there serving the best taste in Mandi.

If you are in Jeddah and want to have the best Mandi, here at the top 5 restaurants for you:

Seddah

Don’t get fooled by the fake restaurants working by the same name. the original one is at Amariyah that is there for decades now.

The Mandi is readily available there no matter at what time you go, all you need to do is make sure you reach it during its operational hours and allow your taste buds to have the best treat.

Raydan

Craving for Mandi? Can’t risk for low taste? Go for Raydan without a second option! Thank me later! The chicken Mandi is available for around SR 16 and mutton mandi for SR 64.

Romansiah

Romansiyah has just entered Jeddah and it is the best thing that has ever happened to Jeddah.

Romansiah has its branches across KSA and man they serve best Mandi. The lamb is tender served with spiced rice that is cooked with expertise. This is a must to try!

Lamb Chef

Lamb Chef is an all-time favorite. You might also bump into local stars there as it is their favorite too. The lamb served with rice is much different as it is roasted one. Yet it is tempting and heavenly delicious.

Manahi restaurant

Our list of best Mandi based restaurant is incomplete without them. they offer quality Mandi and have never disappointed their customers. Taste and quality are supreme.