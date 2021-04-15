Best Essay Writing Guidelines for Saudis Students 

Being a global language, English has become extremely necessary for all international students, especially from Saudi Arabia. Therefore, more and more students from non-English-speaking countries tend to get an education in Western institutions.

Language issues of Saudi Arabia Students

One of the biggest issues for international students is the lack of words and terms they might use to ask and understand their lecturers. This happens because of the fact that English is not their native language. As for Saudi students, one of the biggest problems is a poor level of English and lack of critical thinking if it comes to academic writing.

Although Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to various foreign companies, integrating itself into the world economy, there are still very few opportunities to listen, write, read, and speak English among Arab students. Partially, it is because the Saudi curriculum is commonly founded on the Arabic language.

As a result, they tend to speak Arabic at work. Nevertheless, they have very few chances to speak English with foreign visitors and workers. So these students prefer to speak and listen rather than write and read.

It is worth mentioning that this is not enough for them to pass their degrees and assisting them in composing tasks. Hence, they require a better performance in academic writing. If we speak about Saudi students that study in New Zealand, it should be mentioned that they have poor communication skills. Therefore, they lack confidence.

All international students should have a proper understanding of the research materials. They, including Saudi students, must be able to paraphrase and read research materials and utilize them efficiently to back up their claim.

What is more, they must utilize efficient organizational skills, appropriate style, and proper vocabulary in their academic writing. Moreover, they should integrate specific skills that include organizing ideas logically, summarizing and reformulating materials, collecting data, proofreading, and editing.

Poor Vocabulary Leads To Misunderstanding

One of the huge problems of such students is the lack of English vocabulary understanding. Therefore, Saudi students tend to face issues because it is difficult for them to express their ideas efficiently when composing in the academic style.

According to statistics, Saudi students’ performance in English is very poor. Thus, it affects their performance in other subjects which are taught in English. To be more precise, Saudi students study English only a few hours per week. Also, they practice more writing than speaking. Therefore, if the students are not good at writing, it will be more complicated for them to succeed in academic writing.

Most students tend to fail to ask questions, understand lectures, or discuss thoughts among their classmates. They fear suffering embarrassment when speaking in English in front of their peers. The root of this issue is the fact they are not well-prepared before they arrive in the country where they will study. So if the students improve speaking and listening about academic problems, their confidence will boost in academic writing.

English and Arabic are Very Different

Another problem is that the rules and grammar of the Arabic language are completely different from English because this language belongs to the Semitic language family. There are specific grammatical differences that might become permanent if the students do not overcome them before applying to study in another country.

Also, there are specific differences between Arabic and English if it comes to structures. For instance, Arabic features lengthier sentences and more metaphor phrases than English. Consequently, the students with weak English face difficulties in comprehending subjects that are taught in international universities.

To add more, there are specific differences in genres. For example, academic English texts are more explicit in terms of purposes and structure. There are various methods of organizing ideas and structuring claims in various languages, so teachers should take them into account.

Moreover, one of the major challenges for international students from Saudi Arabia is that they have to be by themselves without their families, which might affect their ability to be open to new perspectives and ideas and learn.

The Importance of Native Speakers

It is worth mentioning that a new study environment varies from the original Saudi Arabia environment for students. For instance, the problems and topics of the university curriculum might not be related to the students’ interests. It might lead students to be demotivated and negatively impact the English learning perception.

Most teachers who teach in Saudi Arabia are not English native speakers. Their knowledge of English often is not enough, and their proficiency in English is very low. So the students’ vocabulary is affected by this poor teaching. Besides, these teachers tend to use outdated methods which do not motivate students to take part in class discussions. So the students are not prepared for academic writing requirements.

Because of that, Saudi Arabia students cannot utilize English before they travel abroad to study. As long as their teachers concentrate on vocabulary and grammar, they are unable to develop their academic writing skills.

There is a tendency among Saudi students to stay together instead of communicating with locals. So they do not develop relationships and enjoy the language learning benefits. Instead, they tend to share with other Arabic speakers.

The main problem of international students is about writing essays, research papers and other writing assignments. Even if they know the discipline, the lack of knowledge may lead to lower grades.

