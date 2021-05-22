Bahrain bans entry visitors, close King Fahd Causeway

Bahrain’s top committee to deal with coronavirus has restricted the entry of all visitors including visas on arrival available to Saudi iqama holders starting from May 22. Only those people who are coming on a work visa would be allowed to enter Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of people coming from 20 countries and therefore, people were using Bahrain as a third country to spend 14 days to enter Saudi Arabia. It means that Saudi residents would not be able to take the Bahrain route anymore.

King Fahd Causeway entry is restricted

People who are already in Bahrain to complete their 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia would be allowed to go through the King Fahd Causeway only if they have taken;

2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech or;

2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca or;

2 doses of Moderna;

1 dose of Johnson Johnsons Janssen.

Sinopharm is not accepted as an approved vaccine.

Immuned travelers do not require a negative PCR test to enter Saudi Arabia.

All the Non-Immune accompanying dependents and domestic workers of an immune Iqama holder can also travel with him through the causeway. However, they will have to complete 7 days of home quarantine with two COVID-19 tests on the 2nd and the 6th day.

If people are barred the entry from King Fahd Causeway, they can take a flight from Bahrain to any city of Saudi Arabia and book their institutional quarantine package through the airline.