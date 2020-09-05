Bahrain allows entry for GCC nationals, residents

Bahrain Airport Authority has announced to allow the entry of the following categories of people into the country starting from September 04, 2020.

Bahrain Citizens. Bahrain Residents. GCC Nationals. GCC Iqama holders who get an on-arrival visa. Passengers with a valid e-visa. Diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service, or UN passports.

1. Entry is restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service or UN passports. — Bahrain Airport (@BahrainAirport) September 4, 2020

Visa on Arrival

Visa on arrival are to be reintroduced to the citizens of nationalities who are eligible for it. You can check if you are eligible for this visa.

2- Visas on arrival are reintroduced for citizens of nationalities that are eligible for it. To determine eligibility, please visit https://t.co/GVNi9qcUkg. To obtain an eVisa prior to your departure, please visit https://t.co/GVNi9qcUkg. — Bahrain Airport (@BahrainAirport) September 4, 2020

PCR Test

A PCR test is mandatory for all those arriving, the PCR test shall be funded by the passenger themselves. Passengers would remain in isolation until their PCR reports won’t arrive.

It would take 12 hours for the PCR test result.

Transfer passengers are exempted from the PCR test.

The PCR test would cost 60 Bahraini Dinar = SR 600.

3. All passengers must undergo a PCR test (at their own expense) on arrival. Arrivals must remain in self isolation until the result of the PCR test is determined. — Bahrain Airport (@BahrainAirport) September 4, 2020