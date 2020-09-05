Bahrain allows entry for GCC nationals, residents

Bahrain Airport Authority has announced to allow the entry of the following categories of people into the country starting from September 04, 2020.

  1. Bahrain Citizens.
  2. Bahrain Residents.
  3. GCC Nationals. 
  4. GCC Iqama holders who get an on-arrival visa.
  5. Passengers with a valid e-visa.
  6. Diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service, or UN passports.

Visa on Arrival

Visa on arrival are to be reintroduced to the citizens of nationalities who are eligible for it. You can check if you are eligible for this visa.

PCR Test

A PCR test is mandatory for all those arriving, the PCR test shall be funded by the passenger themselves. Passengers would remain in isolation until their PCR reports won’t arrive.

  • It would take 12 hours for the PCR test result.
  • Transfer passengers are exempted from the PCR test.
  • The PCR test would cost 60 Bahraini Dinar = SR 600.

 

