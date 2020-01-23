Azerbaijan painter writes the Holy Quran with Gold on Silk

Different people have different capabilities and capacities. The artists around the world have been able to amaze us with their masterpieces: beauty, creativity and the hard work are reflected in their work.

Similarly, a Muslim female artist has finally unveiled her masterpiece which took her three years to create. The precious piece has worth billions. It is a hand-painted Holy Quran. The specialty of it is that it is painted on the finest silk with embroidered gold bordered. Gold pain is used to jot down the verses.

The gold and blue combination are appealing to the eyes and worth the years spent on it. Tunzale Memmedzade is the artist behind it. She belongs to Azerbaijan. She said that she had this in mind that she needs to rewrite the Holy Quran.

In her research she found that nobody had re-written it on silk. So, she searched if it is permissible to rewrite the Holy Quran on silk and thereby on acceptance, she started off.

As a reference, she took the official version released from the Diyanet, the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs. For the creation of this masterpiece, it took more than 3 pints of liquid gold with some silver. The canvas used for this Holy Quran is 164 feet of 11.4″ x 13″.