Are more investors abandoning Gold for Bitcoins?

Introduction

2020 has seen one of the toughest years for investors. Since the advent of COVID 19, the investment market has seen lots of mountains and valleys. The most affected industry has been the Crypto market industry.

After the pandemic shook the global financial system, the price of the Bitcoin dropped to $3000. This created a panic market in the Crypto trade industry. Traders and investors started selling off their Crypto assets.

However, soon the price of the Bitcoin gained the hike it needed and performed better than all the assets in 2020. The performance can be measured by the fact that it reaches its all-time best price evaluation.

The successful rally in 2020 increased the trust of the traders and investors in Bitcoin. Some experts even believe that this successful rally might last longer than the last rally in 2017. Though there are many factors for the investors choosing Bitcoin over Gold, this is one of those factors.

Why Are Investors Abandoning Gold For Bitcoin?

There are many reasons for investing, shifting their focus towards Bitcoin. Still, the most important reason is that they believe Bitcoin to be the future currency that might even replace the mainstream fiat currency in the future.

Here we have enumerated some of the factors that have led investors to choose Bitcoin over Gold.

1. Future Currency

Bitcoin is the first official digital currency that has become the standard by which other Cryptocurrencies are measured. It offers several advantages over the traditional fiat currency. Some of the advantages are:

Instant money transfer.

Decentralized nature.

No intermediaries.

No overhead expensed.

Transparent procedure.

Safe and secure with Blockchain technology.

These features are what make Cryptocurrencies one of the best financial transaction mediums. Due to these advantages over the fiat currency and traditional financial system, experts believe that if Cryptocurrency's regulation happens on a large scale, it might rival the fiat currency for the spot in the mainstream currency.

2. Hedge Against Inflation

Till now, investors only believe that Gold is the only asset that can be used as a hedge against inflation or can be used as a store value. However, with Cryptocurrency in the market, investors have found a new asset that they can use for store value, Bitcoin.

Yes, you heard us right. Today, most of the investors that are investing in Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin are using Bitcoin investment as a store of value and safeguard the monetary value of their finances.

With the recent drop in the dollar's price in the pandemic, experts have foreseen the inflation and have started taking measures to shift all their assets away from dollars. That means investing in Cryptocurrencies.

3. Same Nature With Gold

The best thing about Bitcoin is that it shares a similar nature with Gold. We all know that when something is limited in nature, the value is high and is prone to inflation. When Bitcoin Was introduced in the market by Satoshi Nakamoto, the number was limited to 21 million.

Hence, there will be a time when the market will get saturated with Bitcoin. And when the demand grows, so does the market price. This is also one of the reasons why investors believe that Bitcoin is the digital Gold and has the potential to rival Gold.

4. Decentralised Nature

Cryptocurrency is decentralized in nature, which means no authority can control its network. This gives the users to do transactions under the radar of the government. As the central government is not involved in the price fluctuation, you can trade freely. However, being decentralized in nature sometimes backfires as well. This nature has caused the Crypto trade to be more volatile than any other investment market.

Conclusion

The market is soaring with the news on how Bitcoin reaches its all-time best price evaluations. This event has caused new excitement in the market. Readers and investors are now convinced that Bitcoin is here for long-term goals and will forever change the financial system. If you are one of them and believe the same, then you can find, more details here , which make the most out of the Crypto trades and investments.