How to book appointment with Saudi Council of Engineers?

In order to visit any of the offices of the Saudi Council of Engineers, one has to book an appointment through the SCE website.

Open the SCE website and select the Branch and the period. Currently, there are 3 branches of the Saudi Council of Engineers in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Damma.

On the next screen, you will find different appointments available on different dates and times. Click on any of them to proceed.

Now enter the following details to book the appointment with the Saudi Council of Engineers.

Name.

ID Number = Iqama Number.

Mobile Number.

Captcha Code.

On the next page, the SCE website will show you the confirmation page for the SCE appointment. Make sure you either print it or save it on your mobile.

The security at the gate would not let you enter without scanning the barcode on the appointment.

