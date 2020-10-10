How book appointment for police clearance certificate?

In order to submit the letter of endorsement received from your country's embassy to the police station for the issuance of the police clearance certificate, you need to book an appointment through Absher.

Appointment for the police clearance certificate

Log in to your Absher account and then click on the “Appointments” tab.

Click on the “Public Security” option.

The new page will take you to the screen of getting an appointment for the “Forensic Evidence Appointment Service”. Just proceed to service.

On the next screen, you need to do the following two things to book an appointment for the police clearance certificate.

Services: “Criminal Record”.

Region: Select the region of your residence.

Now select the city which you want to visit. There is only one police station designated to receive the letter of endorsement issued by your country's embassy in each city.

Now select the time of the appointment from the available slots to submit documents for the police clearance certificate.

The next page will contain the address of the police station where you need to submit the documents along with the requirements.

Requirements for the Police Clearance Certificate

Original Iqama along with a copy of all applicants.

Original Passport + copy of all applicants.

Letter of endorsement attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The last page will contain a bar code and confirmation for the appointment.

Take a print of the appointment page or save it on your mobile as it will be required at the time of entering the police station.

Change / Cancel the appointment

In case your program to visit the police station at the time of appointment has changed, you need to either;

Cancel the appointment.

Change the appointment.

In order to cancel or change the appointment for the police clearance certificate, log in to your Absher account and;

Click on “Appointments”.

Select “Public Security”.

Click on “Proceed to Service”.

Click on “Cancel” or “Update” the appointment.