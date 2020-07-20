How to Apply for Saudi Green Card (Premium Residency)?

Saudi authorities have been issuing Saudi Green Cards or Premium Residency under the Royal Decree no. (M/106) dated 10/9/1440H which entitles a resident to many rights. In this article, we are sharing the procedure to apply for Saudi Premium Residency.

Types of Saudi Green Cards

There are two kinds of Saudi Premium Residency cards available for residents;

Permanent Resident Card for a one-time payment of SR 800,000. A one-year Saudi Green Card for SR 100,000/annum.

Requirements to Apply for the Saudi Premium Residency

All the below-mentioned required documents must be submitted in English or Arabic.

Saudi Iqama Number if the applicant is in Saudi Arabia or has ever been in the country on an Iqama. Bank Statement for the last 2 years. Current Address with a proof of the National Address Registration Information about wife and children. Recent Salary Slip stamped by the employer and the Chamber of Commerce. Title Deed or Real Estate Ownership document certified from the Accreditation Authority. Loan certificate from the lender or bank guarantees if any. The audited financial statements from the Chartered Accountant. Certificates proving the ownership of the shares approved by the concerned authorities. Personal picture of the applicant and the family. Passport Copies of the applicant and his family members. Copies of all visas of Saudi Arabia stamped on the applicant’s passport in the last 15 years.

How to Apply for Saudi Green Card?

There are 3 steps to apply for a Saudi Premium Residency Card which have been explained below.

Open the website https://saprc.gov.sa/ and click on the “Register Now” button.

Step 1: Fill the form.

The first step in the registration process is filling the form. You need to fill it with your personal information such as name, passport details and email account etc. After the successful registration, you need to

Verify your email address.

Verify your phone number.

Step 2: Processing the Application.

Login to your account and click on the “Request Premium Residency”. Here you need to enter the following;

Application Information. Applicant Information. Passport Information. Address and Contact. Parents Information. Spouse Information. Children Information. Education Information. Occupation Information. Financial Solvency. Travel and Visas. General Information. Additional Information.

Step 3: Residency Issuance.

Once the application is approved by the government, you will receive an email to make the payment for the Saudi Premium Residency. The payment for the Saudi Green Card needs to be made within 30 days of acceptance notification from the government.

Benefits of Saudi Premium Residency Card

Saudi Green Card holders can;