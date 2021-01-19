How to Apply for a scholarship in Saudi Arabia?

Each year, Saudi universities award scholarships to thousands of students around the world. Here is the complete guideline to apply for a scholarship in Saudi Arabia.
Requirements to apply for a scholarship in Saudi Arabia
The students must meet the following requirements to apply for a scholarship in Saudi universities.
- Age Limit.
- Bachelor’s degree – maximum age 25 years.
- Master’s degree – maximum age 30 years.
- PhD degree – maximum age 35 years.
- An approval certificate from their home country.
- Travel permission letter from the home country.
- Not enjoying any other scholarship from another Saudi educational Institution.
- Have not been expelled from an educational institution.
- Attested degree certificates.
Types of Scholarships in Saudi Arabia
There are two types of scholarships that can be availed by foreigners at Saudi universities:
- Internal scholarships: available for those who are legal residents of Saudi Arabia.
- Oversea scholarships: to non-Saudis who are foreigners.
There are three categories of Scholarships:
- Full scholarship: where students are entitled to enjoy all the benefits listed above.
- Partial scholarship: where students can enjoy few benefits listed above.
- Paid Scholarship: not granted by university but by donors and charity organizations.
How to apply Apply for a Scholarship?
- Go to the official website of the university.
- Get yourself registered and attain a PSU ID number.
- Fill in the scholarship request form available.
- You would now have to pay the semester fee.
- You will receive a scholarship approval receipt which you shall bring to the office.
Benefits of Scholarship in Saudi Arabia
- Health care facilities
- Hostels or accommodation
- Airfare grants or annual travel tickets
- Entitlement to financial wages when you start studying
- Participation in scientific, cultural, and social programs
- Career counseling by the academic staff and professionals
List of Saudi universities providing scholarship
Here is a list of universities which provide scholarship to foreign students in Saudi Arabia.
- KAUST Scholarship Scholarship Page.
- Al Jouf University Scholarship Page.
- Taibah University scholarship page.
- Taif University scholarship page.
- Umm Al Qura University Scholarship Page.
- The University of Tabuk scholarship page.
- Shaqraa University scholarship page.
- Qassim University scholarship page.
- Al-Baha University scholarship page.
- Al Majma’am University scholarship page.
- Hail University scholarship page.
- Imam Muhammad bin Sa’ud Islamic University.
- Islamic University of Madina scholarship page.
- Jazan University scholarship page.
- King Abdul Aziz University scholarship page.
- King Sa’ud University scholarship page.
- King Faisal University scholarship page.
- King Khalid University scholarship page.
- King Fahd University of petroleum and minerals scholarship page.
- Najran University scholarship page.
- Northern Border University scholarship page.
- Princess Noura Bint Abdulrahman University scholarship page.
- Prince Satam Bin Abdulaziz University.
- Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University scholarship page.
