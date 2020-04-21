The Saudi Police has launched a procedure to apply for a movement permit during curfew hours in Saudi Arabia. In this article, we have explained the procedure to apply for a movement permit during curfew in Saudi Arabia.

Apply for a movement permit during curfew in KSA

First of all, open the following website and click on the مستخدم جديد to open create an account with them. https://tanaqul.ecloud.sa/login

Now you need to fill the form to create an account with the Saudi Public Security. Enter the following details;

Individual or Company: Individual.

Identity Type: Iqama.

ID Number: Iqama Number.

Date of Birth.

Mobile Number.

The system will send an SMS to your mobile for verification and after that, you need to set a password to your account.

Now login to your account by entering your Iqama number and the password and click on the “Request a movement permit” tab. https://tanaqul.ecloud.sa/login

Now enter the details of the region and city from where you want to travel to the region and city where you want to move. The authorities will give you a movement permit to travel on a selected route during the curfew hours.

From: Region and City.

To: Region and City.

Date: They only grant a permit for the current day.

Time:

Reason: You need to select from the given options.

Relative Relation:

In case you want a family member to accompany you, click on the “Add facilities button” and provide his or her Iqama details.

After entering the details of the accompanying family member, scroll down a little bit until you find the option to attach documents.

Attachment 1: Attach the proof of relationship.

Attachment 2: Attach any other document to support your case.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the submit button.

The system will show a message that your request for the movement permit during curfew hours has been submitted to the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Soon you will receive an SMS from PSInform to confirm that your request has been submitted. After that, you will receive another SMS informing about your request acceptance or rejection.

You can also login to your account and see the status of the request of movement permit during curfew hours.