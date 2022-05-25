When angel of death came to Prophet Sulaiman court

Angel of death came

Once the Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ and a man were sitting together when the angel of death Azrael عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ came up in human form. He did not utter a word and just sat down staring at the man.

How old was Prophet Sulaiman when he died?

The man inquired about him

He sat for some time staring at the man and then disappeared. When he disappeared, the man inquired Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ about him. Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ replied that he was Azrael عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ, the angel of death.

He wished to go to India

He exclaimed that the angel of death had only come to stare at him! This means that he intends to take away his life. Upon this, the Prophet asked the man what he wanted. The man request Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ to take him to India.

Winds took him to India

Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ was in control of Jinns as well. He instructed them to take him to India and upon the will of Allah, the winds drove him to India.

Angel of death came again

A few moments later, the angel of death appeared again. Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ inquired why he kept staring at the man.

Azrael عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ replied that Allah had ordered him to take away his life in India and he was just confused that what the man was doing here and why he wasn’t in India!

Conclusion

The man was destined to die in India and he thought he had escaped death by moving to India. You cannot escape death so better be prepared for it.

This story of Prophet Sulaiman عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ and the angel of death has been quoted in several books of hadith such as;

Ibn Abi Sheebah by Abu Bakr Ibn Abi Sheebah (776-850).

Kitab Al-Zuhd by Ahmad Ibn Hanbal (780-855).

Al-Adhamah by Abu Al-Shaykh Abdullah Al-Asbahani (887-979).

Tarikh Madinat Dimash by Ali Ibn Hasan Ibn ‘Asakir (1106 -1176).

Al- Haba’ik fi A khbar Al- Mala’ik by Jalal Al-Din Al-Suyuti (1445-1505).

– Hussein Bin Talal University, Jordan. Source: Al