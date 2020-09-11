All private companies must have a dress code – HR Minister

The Minister of Labor Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi has announced that all private companies operating in Saudi Arabia must have a dress code for both men and women.

After the amendment of Article 38 of Saudi Arabia, it has become mandatory for all private companies to have a dress code. Article 38 of Saudi Labor Law requires the companies to stipulate penalties for the violation of the dress code.

Moreover, private companies have also been instructed to display these requirements separately in a visible place in their premises or any other means that enable employees to know about them.

م. الراجحي يصدر قرارًا وزاريًا لتنظيم زي العاملين في المنشآت. pic.twitter.com/kNnXSoYQ5A — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) September 10, 2020