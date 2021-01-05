The Ministry of Interior has launched a new application that allows expats to activate digital Iqama (ID) through their Absher account.

In this way, if someone is not carrying the Iqama, he can show the digital ID through the Absher application to the Saudi officials. In this way, expats can get away with the fine for not carrying an Iqama.

How to activate Digital Iqama in Absher?

In order to activate the digital Iqama or ID through the Absher, you need to;

Download the “Absher Individual” application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to the application using your Absher username and password.

Click on “My Services”.

Select “Activate Digital ID”.

Scroll down and click on the “Activate Digital ID” button again.

Congratulations, you have successfully activated your digital Iqama or ID through Absher. You can keep it as a screenshot on your mobile too.