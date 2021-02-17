After registering your account on the Absher website, you can activate it using an NCB Bank mobile application very easily.
Activate Absher through the NCB Bank
In case you want to activate your Absher account through NCB bank;
- Download the Application through PlayStore or iTunes.
- Log in to your internet banking account.
- Select “SADAD“.
- Click on “Absher activation“.
- Press the “Proceed” button.
- Select “Confirm“.
Congratulations, the Absher account activation process has been successfully completed with NCB Bank.
- Now, wait for an SMS from Absher.
- Login to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/
- Click on the button “activate through bank” and complete the process.
There are some other ways to activate Absher account as well i.e.
