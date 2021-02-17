After registering your account on the Absher website, you can activate it through Al Rajhi bank website or mobile application.

Activate Absher with Al Rajhi Bank Application

Al Rajhi bank mobile application can be used for the Absher account activation. In order to do that;

Download the Application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your internet banking account.

Click on the three dots on the left-upper corner.

Select “ Profile and Settings “.

Click on the “ Absher ” button.

Press the “ Proceed ” button.

Select “ Confirm “.

Absher Activation with Al Rajhi Bank Website

In order to activate your Absher account with the Al Rajhi bank website;

Log in to Al Rajhi Bank Internet Banking account.

Take your mouse/cursor to the “ services ” tab.

Select “ Register in Absher ” from the drop-down list.

On the next page, click on the “Accept” button.

Al Rajhi system will fetch your Iqama number, name, and phone number, click on the “Proceed” button if the details are correct.

The system will show a warning that “In order to subscribe to this service, your mobile number and civilian ID will be shared with MOI”.

Click on the “ proceed ” button.

Congratulations, the Absher account activation process has been successfully completed with Al Rajhi Bank.

Now, wait for an SMS from Absher.

Login to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/

Click on the button “ activate through bank ” and complete the process.