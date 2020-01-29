A Saudi girl who plows to provide living to her parents

We often hear that sons would be providing their parents with support in their old age. Sons are thereby cherished by people around the world while daughters are deemed as a responsibility.

However, women these days are breaking all the stereotypes and it is not wrongful to say that Saudi women are also at a lead.

Another Saudi daughter is making us proud as she is trying hard to provide a livelihood to her old aged parents. This is a story of 19 years old Atra, who has given up her education and youth for the sake of her parents.

She recalled that she was in grade 6th when she learned how to drive and now plows the fields. She completes all her house chores and then goes to the fields to plow them and to cultivate them. she is the only source of earning for her parents.

It had been years since she had gone out towards the countryside. She was very young when she would head towards the countryside with her favorite dress and headband: now her life is stuck between chores and fields.

She mentioned that her father is not only her father: he is everything to her. He is his friend, father, and brother and her biggest support. Her story was highlighted by Mohammad Al Jumairi in his program MBC in a week.