A girl arrested for dancing in a police jacket

A girl was arrested in the Kingdom for dancing on a car while wearing a security jacket. A video was reported to circulate on social media that showed a girl dancing climbing on the car and several other people were with her chanting and supporting her.

The security authorities in Riyadh confirmed that they have arrested the girl and several other peoples who were with her. The identity of the people was determined by the Criminal Investigation and Research Division and then they were arrested.

The girl and all other people who were with her are now arrested and sent for further investigation for completing the procedure against them.

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

