A chance to Become a Millionaire to win the price

Dreaming of winning the lottery is something we all share, in the blink of an eye, and like a dream, your life would change drastically. Formerly known as Emirates Lotto, Mahzooz is the golden bridge to a rich life in the UAE. Today we will introduce you to Mahzooz with our comprehensive guide on how you can change your life if you win after participating in this lottery.

What is Mahzooz?

Mahzooz is a UAE lottery with weekly winners; if you’re lucky, you win.

The draw takes place every Saturday at 9 p.m.

A ticket to Mahzooz costs AED 35, and a bottle of water and every purchase is donated to a humanitarian cause.

As a Muslim nation, the UAE is built on Islamic law and gambling is prohibited; however, developments in the country’s laws have allowed for regulated lotteries, sweepstakes and tournaments throughout the UAE by companies and operators.

How do you win Mahzooz?

If you get six matches in a row, you win the jackpot for Mahzooz. If the numbers match your ticket numbers, you’ll win a big prize.

How much is prize with Mahzooz?

The Mahzooz grand prize is 50 million dirhams for six matching numbers; however, if more than one person has the same winning number combination, the prize will be split equally between them.

What are the qualifications to join Mahzooz?

As Mahzooz is legal, it is safe to say that it follows UAE regulations and laws; this is the list of qualifications to enter Mahzooz:

You can enter such sweepstakes without breaking the laws of your country.

No participant from a sanctioned or embargoed country may join.

Each participant is a manager or subordinate of a manager or shareholder of Mahzooz.

You must not be an insurance company representative, sweepstakes manager, or government representative.

You cannot be a third-party consultant or contractor employed by a manager who works to gain access to insurance, audit lottery or security related processes, or even be a relative of such a person.

Here are the quick steps to make it easy for you to enter the Dubai Mahzooz Draw:

Visit Mahzooz.ae main website

Either log in to your account or create an account with your personal information.

Enter your account and then click the Play button at the top left of the page.

Pick your six lucky numbers per ticket; note that you can only purchase 300 items for each draw (you need six digits to qualify for the draw).

Pay by credit or debit card Aeds 35 per ticket.

Is Mahzooz a legit service?

Yes, it is a legal registered service; it’s the same as Emirates lotto but renamed to a new name called Mahzooz.

So you won! Let’s imagine for a moment that you actually won, breathtaking right? A millionaire in seconds! But how to claim your prize?

First, log in to your account.

Choose a balance.

Select Transfer/Select.

You can withdraw by choosing the Selection method, filling in all the data and receiving a confirmation email or SMS to your phone. Beware if you don’t withdraw within 90 days; all your winnings will be transferred to your credit balance; for every withdrawal less than 300 dirhams you will be charged 10 dirhams per transaction.

You can buy credit balance by transferring all winnings, but you can’t refund! So be careful what you choose.

No foreign bank can accept any payment more than 300 dirhams from Mahzooz.