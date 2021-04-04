9 expats arrested for stealing goods worth SR1 million

Saudi police in Riyadh have reported the arrest of nine men who allegedly stole goods worth more than SR 1 million.

The nine men were accused of stealing electrical breakers and materials from an electrical distribution station and under-construction buildings.

According to the police, all nine arrested men are expatriates. 8 of them are Pakistani nationals and one belonged to India. All the culprits are young men in their 20s and 30s.

The reports claimed that the nine were involved in stealing copper circuit breakers and other electrical materials. All the stolen material cost nearly SR 1 million.

Riyadh Police spokesperson Major Khaled al Kreidis said that all the arrested nine men are in custody and will be moved to the Public Prosecution for further trial.

