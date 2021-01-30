8 cases where overtaking is prohibited in Saudi Arabia

Do you know you could be fined for overtaking? The Saudi traffic department has published 8 scenarios where overtaking could be fined. Here are those cases.
1 – Overtaking is not allowed when the vision is not clear. This is the case due to heavy rainfall, dust, or fog which makes the vision unclear. In such a case overtaking could prove highly dangerous and can result in an accident.
2 – Overtaking is not permissible when there is no chance of safe overtaking. Overtaking can only be done when you are 100% sure that you can make it safely.
3 – Overtaking is banned when the vehicle in front has already signaled to overtake. Now, in such a case, he has the right to overtake and you have to wait until he does so.
4 – Overtaking cannot be done on slopes, slippery roads, intersections, and ascents.
5 – Overtaking cannot be done when the rear vehicle has signaled or has started to overtake.
6 – Overtaking is not allowed if there are solid lines on the roads. You can overtake only when there are dotted lines on the road.
7 – Overtaking is prohibited at the zebra crossing, at intersections, and at the railway line.
8 – When the speed of the vehicle in front of you is greater than your vehicle’s speed, you cannot overtake it.
