75% managerial jobs in private sector to be Saudized

Some members of the Shoura Council are seeking to amend the Saudization related clause in the Saudi Labor Law in a bid to Saudized 75% of top managerial positions in the private sector.

After the amendment, the private sector would be required to draw up plans to attract and train young Saudi men and women and groom them for replacement at the top level.

The proposal was submitted by Shoura members Muhammad Al-Jarbaa, Faisal Al-Fadhil, Ghazi Binzagr, and Abdullah Al-Khalidi and will be discussed in the upcoming Shoura Council session.

Due to the availability of qualified Saudis holding local and foreign degrees, this step has become an absolute need of the time.

