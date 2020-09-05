75% managerial jobs in private sector to be Saudized

Some members of the Shoura Council are seeking to amend the Saudization related clause in the Saudi Labor Law in a bid to Saudized 75% of top managerial positions in the private sector.
After the amendment, the private sector would be required to draw up plans to attract and train young Saudi men and women and groom them for replacement at the top level.
The proposal was submitted by Shoura members Muhammad Al-Jarbaa, Faisal Al-Fadhil, Ghazi Binzagr, and Abdullah Al-Khalidi and will be discussed in the upcoming Shoura Council session.
Due to the availability of qualified Saudis holding local and foreign degrees, this step has become an absolute need of the time.
- In September 2020, the Ministry of Health announced the non-renewal of contracts of health workers who have completed 10 years in Saudi Arabia.
- In August 2020, the Ministry of Labor imposed 20% Saudization in the Engineering jobs in the private sector.
- In July 2020, the Ministry of Health imposed 20% Saudization in Pharmacy jobs.
Source: Saudi Gazette
