7 points of Ramadan plans for Masjid al Nabawi

Imam Sudais, the president of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced the Ramadan plans for Masjid al Nabawi in Madina for the year 2021. According to the drawn up plans;

1 – Only 60,000 worshippers would be allowed to enter Masjid al Nabawi at any point of time during the month of Ramadan (45000 inside and 15000 outside).

2 – Masjid Al Nabawi will be closed 30 minutes after the Taraweeh prayer every day.

3 – Masjid al Nabawi will reopen 2 hours before the Fajr prayer.

4 – During the last 10 days of Ramadan, Masjid al Nabawi will remain open 24/7.

5 – Praying in Riaz ul Jannah will be reserved for Imams, workers, and funeral attendees. Therefore, no appointments would be available for praying in Riazul Jannah.

6 – Worshippers will be allowed to pray in the masjid, outside, and on the roof. It will be regularly inspected.

7 – Plans for Iftar and Iti’kaf are yet to be announced which is expected in the coming days after recommendations from the Ministry of Health.