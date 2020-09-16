6 Pakistani arrested for fighting on a street in Jeddah

A video circulating on social media shows some expats quarreling in Jeddah neighborhood. In the video, they can be seen not only arguing but also hitting one another with the wooden sticks.

The fight ended with the arrest of the six Pakistanis. Makkah police announced the arrest of the six Pakistani men who were involved in the quarrel.

Major Muhammad al Ghamdi, the media spokesperson of Makkah Region Police said a video appeared on social media that featured a number of people fighting in the residential neighborhood in Jeddah Province were arrested.

He further thanked God that the authorities were able to identify them and make their arrest possible. According to the police the quarrel due to some previous dispute between them.