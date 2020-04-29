6 expats arrested with 577 fraudulent SIM cards

The Riyadh police have arrested six expatriates for their involvement in electronic crimes after the security unit for combating electronic crimes identified the following crime. The expatriates aged between 20 to 30 and belonged to Bangladesh.

The expatriates were found dealing in fraudulent SIM cards in downtown Riyadh. The SIM cards they were trading were obtained using the identity cards of the Saudi citizens and expatriates without their knowledge.

This was reported by Lt.Col. Shaker Al Twaijrithe spokesperson of Riyadh police. COL. Al Twaijri also claimed that more than 577 SIM cards of different telecom companies were seized by the authorities. Recommended: Check SIM cards registered under Iqama

Six Bangladeshi expats held for dealing in fraudulent SIM cards. pic.twitter.com/wvaDamnPFi — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) April 29, 2020

A large number of printed fingerprints of unidentified peoples, copies of identity cards, a laptop, printers, and bar code readers were also taken into custody from the residents of the arrested expatriates.

The arrested have now been referred to the public prosecutions for further investigation.