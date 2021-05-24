5 things to consider before buying a Mac

If you are looking to purchase a new computer there are two main brands to watch out for. Apple and Windows. In the past two decades, these two companies have fought tooth and nail with each other to take the top spot in the market. However, speaking from experience, while you can argue one is better than the other, it’s clear that both have carved a place in the market with their own specialties, intact. In other words, whether you choose to go for an Apple Mac or Windows PC, there’s something to gain from either choice.

But if you have already made the choice to go for an Apple Mac device, there are a few main things to consider before making that final purchase. And hopefully, some of the points will help you make a better and more well-informed decision in picking out a Mac that suits your needs perfectly.

Which Mac do you want?

The first thing to take into consideration is what type of Mac you need for your work. There are a ton of options to choose from such as the iMac, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, etc. And each of these computers suits a different type of user, with their own differing needs. As such, you should first head to the Apple store and check out what available options are there and compare each device’s specifications. You will also need to compare the prices, as well. This is important because some options such as the Mac Mini will require you to purchase a number of extra devices. Some of which include; an external keyboard, mouse, monitor, etc.

Moreover, if you are planning on buying an iMac for example, you will have to set aside a workspace in your home to accommodate it. This may also mean that you will need to purchase a laptop standing desk, for example. These accessories come with adjustable functionalities that provide multiple angle use based on your personalized needs. Also, the fact that the desk features a raised structure means that you can keep your workspace better organized. Plus, the fact that they offer both sitting and standing use. This means that you can alleviate the risk of any health issues, such as back or neck strains, which are often caused by prolonged use.

What do you intend to use it for?

It is always important that you think long and hard about what you plan to use the Mac for. This will help you make a better-informed decision, be it a desktop or laptop. For instance, if you are working on creative projects like video editing, graphic design, then an iMac may be the best and most powerful choice. On the other hand, if you need something more portable but with a similar level of power, then a MacBook Pro is the next best choice. Or, if you are a student who needs something lightweight and practical, then a MacBook Air is the most affordable and convenient choice. Either way, take your time and think about what your work entails and what device will give you the best value for your money.

Does it have to be brand new?

In some cases, you may be looking to purchase a Mac but aren’t in the best financial position to buy a new one outright. In such cases, you can always opt to buy a refurbished Mac instead. Apple provides a service that caters to selling refurbished devices, and there are almost always in excellent working condition. So, the difference between new and used is very small. This will help you save some money, while still granting you all the advantages a Mac has to offer.

Is the Mac for gaming purposes?

The ironic thing about Macs is they aren’t exactly known to be the best picks for gaming. This is because most of these devices were designed for working professionals in mind for use in video editing, photo editing, etc. This, in turn, explains why Windows PCs have dominated the gaming market over the past few decades.

However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t use an Apple computer to play video games. Options like the iMac or MacBook Pro are powerful enough to handle most gaming programs with no difficulty. Some of the most popular games on Mac you will come across include; Fortnite or Minecraft, for example. But, if this is what you plan to use it for, just make sure that you get yourself a MacBook pro screen protector. These accessories will not only protect your Mac’s screen from any scratches, smudges, or damage but most important, some of them come with anti-glare properties that help reduce the risk of eye strain. This is important, especially if you plan on gaming for long periods of time.

Do you already own other Apple devices?

If you have other Apple-compatible devices, then getting a Mac will prove very practical. For instance, if you already own an iPhone, then getting a Mac will be useful in easily transferring files using AirDrop. Moreover, you will even be able to answer calls using your Mac! Additionally, if you own AirPods and prefer a wireless lifestyle, then owning a Mac will prove to be a reasonable choice for this type of compatibility. However, do keep in mind that you can always purchase a set of Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds, instead. In this regard, we highly recommend checking out the ones on offer from Lention. They are extremely affordable and feature a highly intuitive and advanced touch control interface that provides extra comfort and ease of use. Also, they offer a wide range of use of up to 10m distance, which means that you don’t have to be worried about the audio glitching, lagging, or cutting out, if you decide to move around the room.