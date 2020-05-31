5 Rules to follow on a taxi ride in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Transport General Authority has clarified the rules which you need to follow while riding a taxi in Saudi Arabia to ensure safe and sound transportation.

According to the statement made by Saudi Transport General Authority, you need to follow the following 5 rules while taking a ride in a taxi.

1- Passengers are not allowed to sit on the front seat alongside the driver.

2- The taxi driver will keep the windows open during the ride as well as after the passenger leaves the taxi.

3- The driver and the passengers must use hand sanitizer while sitting in the taxi and wear cloth or medical face masks all the time during the ride.

4- Passengers must carry personal belongings by themselves when riding and getting off the vehicle. In other words, the taxi driver is not allowed to touch the belongings of passengers.

5- Use electronic payment methods such as credit or debit cards to pay the fare (if possible).

لجميع الركاب والمستفيدين من خدمات النقل في أنشطة الأجرة وتوجيه المركبات يرجى الاطلاع على البروتوكول الوقائي الخاص بنشاطي الأجرة وتوجيه المركبات لضمان التنقل الآمن والسليم. وللمزيد يرجى الاطلاع على الدليل الإرشادي لذلك عبر الرابط: https://t.co/fRQrO5Exah pic.twitter.com/x6FUiP5HkN — ا لـ هـ يـ ئة ا لـ ع ـا مة للـ نقل (@Saudi_TGA) May 30, 2020