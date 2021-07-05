5 Rights of children born to Saudi mothers

Saudi Arabia's social security system has recently introduced its rights to children born to Saudi mothers and foreign fathers. They are entitled to the following benefits in Saudi Arabia;

Iqama with mother as a sponsor

The children born to Saudi mothers and foreign fathers can get their Iqama issued from Jawazat with their mother's name as a sponsor. They can stay in Saudi Arabia as long as their mother is alive.

Treated as Saudi in Nitaqat

Every company has to maintain a certain level of Saudization level to operate in Saudi Arabia. The children born to Saudi mothers and foreign fathers are treated like Saudis in Nitaqat rules as long as the Saudi mother is their sponsor.

No dependent fee

Every expatriate working in the private sector is required to pay the dependent fee at the rate of SR 400/month/dependent. However, the children born to Saudi mothers and foreign fathers are not required to pay this fee.

No Maktab Amal Fee

An employer is required to pay SR 800/month Maktab Amal fee for each expatriate employee in Saudi Arabia. However, there is no need to pay this fee for the children born to Saudi mothers and foreign fathers.

Saudi mother's pension

According to Article 6 of the eligibility requirements, non-Saudi children can benefit from their mother’s pensions received from the GOSI or PPA.

The mother is eligible for the pension if she is a widow or divorced.

According to the requirement, the Saudi mother will have to provide proof of her marriage to a non-Saudi citizen.

Further requirements for pension eligibility include that she should be a permanent resident of Saudi Arabia.

She must not be residing outside the Kingdom for more than three consecutive months or three non-consecutive months in the year before the pension’s date.

Moreover, women with orphans and people with some disabilities, and orphans holding a valid transport pass can also benefit from the new law updated.