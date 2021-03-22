5 expats jailed for 14 years for smuggling SR 10 million

The Economic Criminal Court of Riyadh has sentenced 5 expats to a total of 14 years in prison for attempting to smuggle SR 10 million out of the kingdom.

Moreover, the court also ordered to seize SR 10 million, the equipment used in the crimes and imposed SR 80,000 fine on 5 expats. The convicts are to be deported after serving the prison sentence.

A source given by the prosecutor has reported that expats of various nationalities were part of a gang that tried to smuggle SR 10 million out of Saudi Arabia. They tried to hide them in candy boxes, secret garment bags, and a travel bag across the Kingdom's airports.

According to the source, the white-collar crime department has completed its investigation into four criminal cases related to money smuggling overseas and accused the five suspects of possessing, transporting, and smuggling illegally obtained funds outside the Kingdom.

Source: Saudi Gazette