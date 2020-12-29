5 expat women caught working on jobs reserved for Saudis

The ministry of Human Resource and Social Development has conducted raids in Riyadh in more than 500 commercial establishments. The raid was conducted by the male and female inspectors of the ministry’s branch which detected around 67 violations.

Moreover, the inspection discovered that 5 expat women had been working in positions that have been reserved for Saudi women. One of the female workers had been holding a health certificate which holds the name of a Saudi woman.

Heavy Fine and Penalties

According to an experience of an expat shared with us;

A heavy fine will be imposed on the employer for violating the rules set by the Ministry of Labor.

The employees will be deported with a minimum of 3 years ban to enter back to Saudi Arabia.

Source: Saudi Gazette