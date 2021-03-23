5 conditions for an expat to own a business in KSA

The Ministry of Commerce has set 5 conditions for a foreigner to enter into a partnership with a Saudi investor or own a business with the corrective period for violators of the anti-tasattur regulation.

The Ministry of Commerce encourages foreigners to rectify their business status if they actually own a business but running it in the name of a Saudi.

It is a golden opportunity for all those expats who are running their business illegally in Saudi Arabia to legalize their practices. The business which a foreigner wants to own or to be a partner with a Saudi should have;

1 – a minimum revenue of SR 40 million per annum.

2 – employed at least 50 employees.

3 – commercial registration dated prior to the corrective period.

4 – the right to set forth in providing the capital, gradually, for a period of 3 years.

5 – approval of the Saudi sponsor.

Source: Saudi Gazette