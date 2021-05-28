4 streets in Saudi Arabia named after Pakistani heroes

Several roads in Saudi Arabia are named after the national heroes of Pakistan. Here are the details of a few of those roads named on Pakistani heroes.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah street

Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the founder of Pakistan and the father of the Pakistani nation. Mohammad Ali Jinnah Street is located in the Granada area in Riyadh. Naming this road after the father of the nation clearly shows the importance of Pakistan in the hearts of Saudi leaders and its people.

Mohammad Iqbal Street

Named after the great thinker and the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, this street is also located in Riyadh behind Shahrae Hail.

Here you will also be amazed to know that in Alexandria, an Egyptian city, there is also a road named after Mohammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan.

Farman Ali Khan Street

Now, this is a name not everyone might be aware of Farman Ali Khan was titled the national hero by the government of Saudi Arabia. H

e is also a Pakistani to win the highest civilian award, “King Abdul Aziz Medal”. Farman Ali Khan street is located in Qawiza area of Jeddah.

Islamabad Street

A Street in Riyadh is named Islamabad after the capital city of Pakistan. Everyone while reading the board remembers Pakistan.