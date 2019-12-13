3 Pakistani Children released from Saudi Jail, return home

Three Pakistani Children name Ayan, Mannan, and Bushra who were in the Saudi Prison since 2016 have been released and sent home safely. The children spent two long years behind bars after their parents were convicted of bringing heroin in Saudi Arabia.

The children were under the social protection department of Saudi Arabia. Zulfiqar Bukhari who is a special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human resources development took notice of the news of these Pakistani children and women behind the bars in Saudi Arabia.

He orders an immediate investigation in this matter and also contacted the Managing Director of overseas Pakistani Foundations OPF and Community welfare Attache Jeddah to contact Saudi Authorities and help him to release the Pakistani Prisoners.

Zulfiqar Bukhari in his statement said that this year 230 Pakistani has already released from Saudi jails and sent back to Pakistan with the help of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Recommended: Saudi Bait-ul-Maal paid SR 1.3 million blood money to release Zahir Hussain

He also said that the previous Government of Pakistan never tried anything for overseas Pakistanis and never took any firm step to release the Pakistani prisoners from foreign jails.

The Ministry of overseas Pakistanis was only known for corruption in Overseas Pakistani Foundations and Employees Old-Age benefits Institutions.