3 days quarantine for foreign pilgrims – Ministry of Hajj

International pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah would not be wearing Ihram at the airport. They would be required to quarantine for 3 days at their hotels before performing Umrah.

How would they wear Ihram?

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that at the end of their quarantine, their respective Umrah companies will transport them to the nearest “Miqat location” to wear Ihram.

الدكتور عمرو المداح

يبقى المعتمر القادم من الخارج في عزل صحي منذ الوصول و لمدة ٣ ايام في الفندق لضمان سلامته. — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) October 27, 2020

When International Pilgrims are allowed to perform Umrah?

International Pilgrims are allowed to perform Umrah starting from Nov 01. In the third phase of Umrah, only 20,000 residents and international pilgrims would be allowed to perform Umrah on a daily basis. Recommended: How to book Umrah Appointment?

Al-Maddah said in case of a hike in infections, authorities may limit the number of pilgrims at any point.

He said full medical insurance is mandatory to ensure adequate health care for pilgrims in case of COVID-19 infection or any other health issues.