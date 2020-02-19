28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities

The Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed that they have been able to capture two gangs of expats who were involved in serious criminal activities of phone scams.

The press conference by the Abu Dhabi Police revealed that these two gangs were arrested as a result of a joint operation by the Dubai and Ajman Police forces.

5528 28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities 01

The further details revealed that they have arrested 28 Asian men have been arrested: all were involved in a mobile scam that allowed them to steal off money and assets held in banks by the residents of UAE.

5528 28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities 04

The pictures of the gang members have also been released by the Abu Dhabi Police.

Last year, the Abu Dhabi police were able to arrest 13 phone scamming gangs which accounted for 142 people.

5528 28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities 05

These Gang members would very cleverly get illegal access to the bank account details of the UAE residents and then steal away their money. Since 2019, most of the gangs were expats-based and were unsurprisingly Asians.

5528 28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities 06

Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Salem Huwaimal Al-Amri, who is the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, has requested people to be aware of such people.

5528 28 expats arrested for committing fraudulent activities 07

He also assured that the Abu Dhabi police are eagerly spreading awareness about fraudsters and their looting activities via social media.

Get Latest Updates: You can join our WhatsApp Group or like our Facebook Page to get the latest updates and news from the website.

Life in Saudi Arabia
Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR