General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced that they are going to localize 28 professions in the airport transport sector in the next 3 years.

This initiative is expected to create around 10,000 jobs for Saudis which are currently held by expats in Saudi Arabia.

GACA has issued the instruction to all airlines, maintenance contractors, and service providers to start implementing the directives.

The progress on the Saudization plan in the civil aviation sector would be monitored on a monthly basis by working teams.

28 civil aviation professions to be localized in KSA

Here is the list of 28 civil aviation professions that will be localized in the coming 3 years;

Pilot / co-pilot. Flight Attendant. Air Traffic Controller. Supervisor. Flight Yard Coordinator. Ground Handling Service. Cargo Handling. Luggage Handling. Passenger Handling. Flight Catering.

Source: GACA