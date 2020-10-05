25% Saudization in IT professions in Saudi Arabia

Eng.Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, the Minister of Labor has issued a ministerial decision requiring 25% Saudization in 36 communication and information technology professions in the private sector companies.
- Saudization Percentage: 25%.
- Effective Date: 27 June 2020.
Which Establishments?
The Saudization in this regard will apply to all establishments where 5 or more workers related to the following professions.
What are the IT professions included in Saudization?
The requirement of 25% Saudization in the IT jobs will be applied to the following 3 categories of professions. Saudization percentage is applied for each job group separately.
Communication and Information Technology
- Computer engineer.
- Communications engineer.
- Network Engineer.
- Satellite network engineer.
- Radio and television engineer.
- Transmission broadcast engineer.
- Aircraft radio and radar engineer.
Application development, Programming, and Analysis
- Software development specialist.
- Software engineering specialist.
- Business Analysis Specialist.
- Program and systems documentation specialist.
- Computer programmer.
- Data bank systems programmer.
- General system Analyst.
Technical support
- Technical support office specialist.
- Technical support specialist.
- Systems operation specialist.
- Technical services specialist.
- Computer technician.
- Technical support office technician.
- Support technician.
- Computer operator.
- Electronic computer operator.
- Electronic Maintenance Calculator.
- Internet administrator.
- Electronic Communications Technician.
- Computer network technician.
- Network administrator.
- A wired communication technician.
- Communications Engineering Technician.
- Telephone technician.
- Car phone technician.
- Electronic ٌRadio technician.
- Electronic phone maintenance.
- Electronic maintenance of public communication devices.
- Wired communication operator (radio).
Minimum Salary for Saudis
The minimum salary for Saudis in the IT field has been set as follows;
- Communication and IT Engineers: SR 7,000 per month.
- Application development, Programming, and Analysis: SR 7,000.
- Technical Support: SR 5,000 per month.
Source: Ministry of Labor
