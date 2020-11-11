24-years-old Saudi donates his organs to save 5 lives

A 24-years old Saudi was declared brain dead after an unfortunate car accident. His family approved the donation of his vital organs to save the lives of 5 other patients. May his soul rest in peace!

This was not something sudden, this was only possible after the expert surgeons at the hospital worked in collaboration.

The organs donated have been small bowel, liver, heart, and kidney. The five patients who have received the organs are from different age brackets and gender: a 36-year-old female; a 34-year-old male; a 60-year-old female; a 63-year-old male and a 23-month-old baby.

This medically challenging transplant took place at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh. The transplant of the 5 patients took simultaneously at KFSHRC and stretched over 10 hours.

There were two teams working for night long for simultaneous transplants. A team who was missioned to retrieve the organs successfully without losing their properties while another team who had to transplant the organs successfully into the receiving patients.

According to Dr.Majid Al Fayyadh, who is a chief doctor at the KFSHRC, these complex surgeries can only take place in a few of the most advanced medical centers of the world.

This is because these surgeries require highly trained and specialized medical staff, which is well equipped with the latest medical tools and infrastructure such as modern operating rooms, radiology setup, labs, and more.

Source: Arab News