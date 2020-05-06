2 expats arrested for rumors of food shortage in Makkah

It has been reported by the Saudi news Agency SPA, that the two Yemeni men, who are the residents of Saudi Arabia have been arrested on spreading a false rumor that there is a food shortage in the Makkah region.

A video was made by them in which they assured the people that Makkah is facing a shortage of vital supplies such as food. They told that in the governorate of Al Qunfuza, food supplies aren’t enough.

Brig. Mohammad Abdul Wahab Al Ghamdi, who is the spokesman for the Police of Makkah confirmed that the aim of these expats was to spread rumors.

He also told that the security and police started to hunch for these two men, and soon were able to catch up on them once they were identified. Both men are in their 40s and belong to the state of Yemen.

They have been referred to the Public Prosecution for their trail and all the legal procedures have been completed, assured the authorities.

Amidst the Coronavirus, the Saudi authorities have warned the people from spreading false news or rumors as this is in the best interest of public order. However, according to Saudi media, many people during the last week have been arrested for intentionally spreading false news, rumors regarding food shortage and other stuff.

During this month, a Yemeni and a Saudi national have been arrested. They filmed empty shelves in stores and uploaded them on social media. The offenders of the crime of spreading false news shall face imprisonment stretching as long as five years and a fine as high as 3 million Saudi riyals.