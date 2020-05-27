1st Phase: Saudi Airlines will operate 60 domestic flights

As we know that Saudi Arabia has been gradually lifting the curfew and allowed the domestic flights to operate, Saudi Airlines has announced starting domestic flights from May 31.

In the first phase of recovery, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia will start 60 domestic flights only which will increase gradually as the situation improves.

In the first phase, national airlines resume operations at Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Qassim, Abha, Tabuk, Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha, and Najran airports.

Meanwhile, Saudi Airlines will continue its operation to repatriate stranded expatriates in the country to their home countries as part of the Awdah program.