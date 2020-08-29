1st Israel to the UAE flight scheduled on Monday

Israel Airlines would fly its first-ever flight to the UAE on Monday after the historic peace deal between the two countries as suggested by the Israel Airlines flight schedule.

The flight from Israel is expected to carry Israeli and U.S officials for talks on cementing Israel and the UAE's normalization agreement.

The flight scheduled to depart to the UAE will be numbered LY971 i.e. UAE's international calling code number. Similarly, the return flight to Israel will be numbered LY972 i.e. Israel's international dialing code number.

Authorities in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the flight. The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the news for the flight is confirmed.