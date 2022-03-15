14 days quarantine to enter KSA from suspended countries

Jawazat has clarified that people coming from suspended countries are required to spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi Arabia has lifted the travel ban, quarantine requirements, and PCR test requirements for the passengers coming from the rest of the world, two countries are still on the list of suspended countries.

What are the suspended countries?

Entry into Saudi Arabia is currently suspended for passengers coming from Lebanon and Turkey.

This includes passengers coming from other countries if they have passed through Lebanon or Turkey in the past 14 days before their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Travel Requirements to enter Saudi Arabia

An Iqama holder or visit visa holder must ensure that he/she fulfills all the below-mentioned travel requirements to enter Saudi Arabia before leaving for the airport to take the flight;

Muqeem Vaccination Registration. Flight Ticket. Passport. Valid Visa. Travel insurance covering COVID-19 for visit visa holders.

6- Vaccination Certificate.

If vaccinated outside Saudi Arabia an Iqama holder is required to do corona vaccine registration in Tawakkalna

Unvaccinated Iqama holders can enter Saudi Arabia.

No vaccine is required for children below 12.

Source: Saudi Gazette