13 conditions for opening Shopping Malls in KSA

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs has issued a set of 13 conditions that every retail shop and shopping malls have to follow to reopen during the non-curfew hours in Saudi Arabia. We have listed down those conditions for you.

1. MANDATORY SOCIAL DISTANCING BETWEEN ALL INDIVIDUALS

2. NO USE OF CASH, ONLY ELECTRONIC PAYMENT.

3. CLOTHES FITTING ROOMS, PLAY AREA, AND PRAYER ROOMS WILL REMAIN CLOSED.

4. ELECTRONIC GATES AND DOORS ONLY TO BE USED, NON ELECTRONIC DOORS REMAIN OPEN THROUGHOUT WORK PERIOD.

5. NO EXCHANGE OR RETURN OF GOODS IS ALLOWED.



6. NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS INSIDE SHOULD BE 1 PERSON PER 10 (sq.) METERS

7. STICKERS AND CLEAR SIGNS TO BE USED ON GROUND TO ORGANIZE CROWD.

8. PRESENCE OF MEDICAL EXAMINATION AND STERILIZATION UNITS TO MEASURE TEMPERATURE AT ALL ENTRANCES.

9. PREVENT ENTRY OF ANY PERSON EXCEEDING TEMPERATURE OF 38C DEGREES.

10. PROVIDE MASKS AND GLOVES FOR VISITORS AT ENTRANCE.

11. CHILDREN UNDER 15 YEARS SHOULD BE PREVENTED FROM ENTERING.

12. STAIRS/ ESCALATORS ONLY TO BE USED. ELEVATORS REMAIN CLOSED. IF NO STAIR 2 PERSON WILL USE ELEVATOR AT A TIME.

13. VALET PARKING IS FORBIDDEN.