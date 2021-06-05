10 people who are exempt from workplace attendance

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the 6 categories of people who are exempt from workplace attendance in the government and private sectors.

In other words, if you belong to any of these categories, your employer cannot ask you to come to physically attend the workplace. People with;

1 – the age of 60 or above.

2 – Chronic lung disease or severe asthma and have been hospitalized at least once in the past 6 months.

3 – Chronic heart disease (heart failure or coronary artery disease who have had at least one heart attack during the past year).

4 – Inherited immunodeficiency and anemia (thalassemia and sickle cell anemia).

5 – Organ transplants.

6 – Immunosuppressive or cancer treatment drugs.

7 – the body mass index of above 40.

8 – Uncontrolled diabetes.

9 – High blood pressure who have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months.

10 – Chronic kidney diseases.

The list also includes people with special needs who are unable to apply social distancing or apply COVID-19 preventive measures due to learning disabilities.